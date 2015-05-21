AMA Pro Flat Track rider Jeffrey Carver Jr. is one of 24 riders worldwide invited to compete at X Games Austin 2015, June 4-7, at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas.

Throughout his lifelong career, Carver has won 7 AMA pro flat tracking events and has received numerous honorable awards to include the AMA Pro Racing Outstanding Performance Award that was essentially made up solely in his honor and the Horizon Award, which goes to the most likely to succeed amateur rider.

Among his many accomplishments, Carver says racing in the X games is literally a dream come true. This is the first year flat track racing is included at X Games, marking history for both the X Games and the Carvers.

“It was jaw dropping when they called and officially invited me,” said Carver. “To be able to possibly get a gold medal and be in names with people like Sean White and all those different people that have done amazing stuff like that is beyond words. It’s pretty cool to have that opportunity and it’s a great way to grow our sport.”

The 24 year old Alton native lives eats and breathes racing and has been since he was 4 years old. With much influence from his father, Jeffrey Carver Sr. and grandfather, Frank Carver, Jeff has grown to love the sport and has made it into his career. It is safe to say that his hard work and dedication has finally paid off.

“I haven’t really ever known anything else besides riding and just trying to chill,” said Carver. “I just ride and try to stay out of trouble, I have so much fun at it so it’s easy.”

The X Games is best described as the Olympics for extreme sports. Though it is a top notch goal, Carver has his eye on the prize and is confident in his abilities on the track.

“I feel like on any day, I am the fastest guy out there,” said Carver. “It’s just about everything falling together and if my luck comes my way. I feel like if everything falls together for me properly, I can definitely win on any day.”

Though much of his time is spent on the road racing in different events throughout the country, right now Jeff spends every day at Ride Organic, a training site on Harris Lane in Alton, preparing for the X Games.

“Being out there is the best possible scenario I could be in,” said Carver. “I’ve been out there every day training, riding, mountain biking, and I even set up a new flat track course to practice on.”

Ride Organic is a 72 acre ranch where nearly a third of the land is dedicated to farming organic vegetables and 20 acres are dedicated to unique training tracks for motocross, short track, sand track and more. The facility is membership based, but day passes are available to the public upon request.

Carver offers riding classes at the site for kids wanting to learn how to ride or get better at what they love to do. Carver says he enjoys passing on his knowledge to those that share the same passion.

“This is an opportunity for me to help out these kids that want to know how to ride and get better,” said Carver. “I have a lot of things I can teach people and I can open up and give good guidelines to go in the right direction.”

Jeff’s next race is slated for this weekend at the Springfield Mile 2015. The race kicks off at Sunday, May 4th at 1:00 p.m. at the Illinois State Fairgrounds.

“This is the one we are trying to get people to come to because it is the closest national in the year,” said Carver. “It will give people the opportunity to see me ride and see what racing is all about.”

To reserve tickets to sit in Carver’s cheer section at the race, call (217) 753-8866 or (217) 632-0277. T-Shirts will be on sale at the Springfield race or orders can be placed at Carver’s BBQ located at 2716 Grovelin St. in Godfrey. Proceeds go to funding travel for Carver’s racing explorations.

