GODFREY, IL., February 3, 2010... The River Bend Growth Association today named Freer Auto Body in Godfrey, Small Business of the Month.

 

The River Bend Growth Association selects a small business to honor each month.  Winners are

selected based on a scoring system that awards points for number of years in business, number

of employees, overcoming adversity and community service. For more information about

Freer Auto Body please call 618-466-6151 or visit www.freerautobody.com

 

The River Bend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development

organization for the 11 communities knows as the River Bend.  For more information about the

Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280

