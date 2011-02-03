River Bend Growth Association Names Freer Auto Body as Small Business of the Month
GODFREY, IL., February 3, 2010... The River Bend Growth Association today named Freer Auto Body in Godfrey, Small Business of the Month.
The River Bend Growth Association selects a small business to honor each month. Winners are
selected based on a scoring system that awards points for number of years in business, number
of employees, overcoming adversity and community service. For more information about
Freer Auto Body please call 618-466-6151 or visit www.freerautobody.com
The River Bend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development
organization for the 11 communities knows as the River Bend. For more information about the
Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280
