GODFREY, IL., July 6, 2011... The River Bend Growth Association today named Imaging Center of Alton in Alton, Small Business of the Month.

The River Bend Growth Association selects a small business to honor each month.  Winners are selected based on a scoring system that awards points for number of years in business, number of employees, overcoming adversity and community service. For more information about Imaging Center of Alton please call 618-465-4674.

The River Bend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities knows as the River Bend.  For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

