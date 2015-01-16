Edwardsville coach Mike Waldo and Alton coach Eric Smith are both expecting the normal excellent varsity basketball game tonight between the two rivals.

Smith said when the two teams play the enthusiasm is always there. He also said he looks for a large crowd at the game tonight.

Waldo said Alton is an excellent team and the Redbirds have provided the Tigers with several good games over the years.

“It is a very good rivalry between us and them,” he said. “Alton has a lot of good athletes and their coach does a good job of putting them in position for success. We have played a very difficult stretch of our schedule over the last three weeks. We are trying to work on our deficiencies and get better.”

Edwardsville is 9-6 going into the game; Alton is 13-3. The Southwestern Conference battle should start in the 7:30 to 8 p.m. range after the junior varsity matchup.

