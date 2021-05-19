It's rivalry weekend at St. Louis Union Station for the Cardinals vs Cubs games, May 21 - 23, with special events on the Plaza, at The St. Louis Wheel and in the St. Louis Aquarium.

Friday through Sunday, children five and under will receive a free plush Cardinal or Cubby Bear with the purchase of a ticket to the St. Louis Aquarium or The St. Louis Wheel, while supplies last.

Friday, May 21, fans can enjoy free music on the Purina Performance Plaza from Staggercatt from 3 to 7 p.m. The "Friday Nights with Bud Light" event begins at 4 p.m. featuring $3 Bud Lights, hot dogs, brats and hourly fire and music shows on the Union Station lake.

Saturday, May 22, root for the Birds at the St. Louis Cardinals Pep Rally hosted by Tom Ackerman along with a live DJ set by DJ Leon Lamont from 1 to 3 p.m. Live music from Calvin Dobbins and the River Roosters continues the fun from 4 to 6 p.m. Hourly fire shows light up the St. Louis Union Station lake.

Sunday, May 23, the rivalry rally kicks off with live music from The Pseudonyms from Noon until 4 p.m., along with hourly fire shows on the lake.

The St. Louis Wheel is open from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. daily. The St. Louis Aquarium opens at 9 a.m. daily and closes at 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 5 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays.

For hotel accommodations at the St.Louis Union Station Hotel, a Curio Collection by Hilton, visit https://www.stlouisunionstation.com/hotel-packages.

St.Louis Union Station is located at 201 S. 18th Street, St. Louis, MO 63103.

