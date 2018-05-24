GLEN CARBON - Chase Gilliland is only 9, but he already has achieved more in Taekwondo than just about anybody else his age. Recently, Chase earned his second-degree black belt and he is also a junior leader.

Chase’s instructor Master Hojung Myung said he is very proud of his student. Chase studies under Myung at his school at 35 Kettle Drive in Glen Carbon.

“He never gives up,” Myung said of young Chase. “A lot of young kids study and give up but he doesn’t do that. Chase is very focused and studies. I think he can keep on going up the ladder with belts.”

Chase, a student at Maryville Christian School, also plays basketball and soccer. He said basketball is likely his favorite sport.

Myung grew up and studied Taekwondo in Korea and started the Myung Martial Arts School studio here in 2003.

Chase said he was very proud when he earned the new belt. He said some of the keys were perfecting five self-defense moves, including a pattern of kicks, punches, and blocks in his training for the belt.

“I was very happy when I got it,” Chase said.

Chase said he greatly admires Master Myung and what he does to train him and all his other students. Chase trains about twice a week at Myung’s gym. The young man’s goals continue to evolve with Taekwondo.

The next step for Chase is going for an assistant instructor and a third-degree belt.

