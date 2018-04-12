ALHAMBRA - The Legendary Mustang Sanctuary has two teen volunteers - Tia Huber of Edwardsville and Garrett Shanks of Belleville - who will compete in the Extreme Mustang Makeover in Lexington, Ky., in June.

The Legendary Mustang Sanctuary is located at 10107 Klenke Road, Alhambra. Tia and Garrett have taken wild yearling horses and gentled them as part of their training as sanctuary volunteers. By the time of the event in June, their wild mustangs should be ready for competition, Shawn Lewis, of the Legendary Mustang Sanctuary, said.

Both Tia and Garrett are high school freshmen. Shawn and his wife, Kathy, operate the Legendary Mustang Sanctuary in Alhambra. Cora Miller, a local resident, is a key public relations contact for the sanctuary board. Miller has helped the sanctuary get broad media exposure through the years.

Garrett said he always liked horses, so he volunteered for the Extreme Mustang Makeover project with the Legendary Mustang Sanctuary.

“I don’t have words to say how much this means to me,” Garrett said. “This is like a dream come true. It is amazing to me what they do at the Legendary Mustang Sanctuary.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Tia said she has always loved horses and started riding and training horses. She was looking to do a 4-H project and the Legendary Mustang Sanctuary fell in front of her.

“I feel, too, there are no words to explain how amazing it is saving a bunch of horses,” she said. “The Mustangs are American icons.”

Kathy Lewis explained the Mustangs are on the verge of going extinct. There are less than 3,000 in the wild and 60,000 are in government holding facilities.

Shawn and Kathy Lewis explained that each mustang has a different personality and it is not an easy process to train them. The couple said they were very proud of Garrett and Tia to be two of 40 out of the United States to compete in the Extreme Makeover competition.

After a mustang is picked up there is approximately 100 days in the youth division, which is kids 8 to 17 to have a halter break and gain a trust and bond with the course. Then in Lexington, Ky., participants can show off their horses and have classes in handling and conditioning. The makeover competition is June 21-23.

Miller is completely devoted to the mission of preserving the Mustangs and has been for years.

“I am 100 percent behind supporting Kathy and Shawn,” Miller said. Miller also encouraged residents to donate to the Legendary Mustang organization’s mission on its website at www.legendarymustangsanctuary.org.

More like this: