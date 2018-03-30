ALTON - This past week, Jessica Farris took a number of St. Mary's Middle School students to Southern Illinois University this past Saturday to participate in their Science Fair.

St. Mary's Principal Judy Kulp said the St. Mary's students were extremely successful.

"We are very proud of the students," she added. "Congratulations to the students on a job well done."

Here are the names of our students who participated and their placement in the fair.



The awards winners included:

Eighth Grade:

Allene and Ellanour Brass: outstanding

Grace Roth: first place

Adam Vowels and Grant Haegele: first place

Peter Wuellner and James Watson: first place

Seventh Grade:

Ava Bartosiak and Emma Lenhardt: first place

Nick Trefny, Johnpaul Ventimiglia, Christian Maag: outstanding

Cameron Cochran and Nathan Gerhart: outstanding

Kylie Murray and Hanna Marshall: first place and based on their category are moving on to the next level of competition. They have a chance to win $25,000 in cash award.

Sixth Grade:

Nick Sanders: first place

Morgan Hornsey: second place

Augie Livingstone: second place

Meredith Zigrang: third place

