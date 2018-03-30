Rising Stars: St. Mary's Middle School students bring home Science Fair accolades
ALTON - This past week, Jessica Farris took a number of St. Mary's Middle School students to Southern Illinois University this past Saturday to participate in their Science Fair.
St. Mary's Principal Judy Kulp said the St. Mary's students were extremely successful.
"We are very proud of the students," she added. "Congratulations to the students on a job well done."
Here are the names of our students who participated and their placement in the fair.
The awards winners included:
Eighth Grade:
Allene and Ellanour Brass: outstanding
Grace Roth: first place
Adam Vowels and Grant Haegele: first place
Peter Wuellner and James Watson: first place
Seventh Grade:
Ava Bartosiak and Emma Lenhardt: first place
Nick Trefny, Johnpaul Ventimiglia, Christian Maag: outstanding
Cameron Cochran and Nathan Gerhart: outstanding
Kylie Murray and Hanna Marshall: first place and based on their category are moving on to the next level of competition. They have a chance to win $25,000 in cash award.
Sixth Grade:
Nick Sanders: first place
Morgan Hornsey: second place
Augie Livingstone: second place
Meredith Zigrang: third place
