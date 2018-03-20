EDWARDSVILLE – When you're playing basketball at a young age, there's usually one thing that's the most important – having fun. Which is what Sean Maberry does when he's playing with the Roxana Shells' fourth-grade team.

And Maberry's interest in basketball started as most kids do when they're playing in their backyards or driveways.

“I just started shooting in my backyard, and I was interested in it,” Maberry said after his team won over the Elite All-Stars 22-15 in a recent game at the Scott Credit Union Tiger Pride Tournament at Edwardsville High School. “And the first one I made, I was like 'Wow – this is really fun!'.”

Maberry said it with a very big smile. He's a typical fun-loving fourth grader who's been playing the game for the last three years. A student at Central Elementary in Roxana, Maberry has two favorite subjects in school.

“My favorite subject is math and social studies,” Maberry said.

And he does enjoy playing with his teammates.

“Yes, I enjoy it very much,” Maberry said, “and they're good teammates. They pass the ball, and they have good shots.”

Of course, Maberry has high ambitions for his basketball future.

“I hope to accomplish making it to the NBA,” Maberry said with a big smile.

His favorite player? One of the league's best.

“Probably Kevin Durant of the (NBA champion Golden State) Warriors,” Maberry said.

Maberry also plays baseball and football, but does he have a favorite athlete overall?

“Not really,” Maberry said, again with a smile.

And as any Roxana basketball player, he sees himself playing for the Shells' varsity down the road. And for on-court accomplishments, Maberry's got one in mind.

“To dunk it over people,” Maberry said.

And whatever he does in his athletic career, the very delightful Sean Maberry will accomplish his goals with both determination and a smile.

