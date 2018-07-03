EDWARDSVILLE – Jordan Schlueter has been swimming competitively for the past 10 years; Schlueter is a member of the WaterWorks swimming team in the Southern Illinois Swimming Association.

Schlueter swam for the Marlins in Monday evening’s SWISA Relays; she’s in the 15-18 age group this season and will be a rising sophomore at Edwardsville High School, where she swims for the Tigers’ girls swimming team.

“I tried all sports” when she was younger, Schlueter said. “This one, I just stuck with; it’s been my favorite. Missy Franklin (who was a gold medalist at the 2012 London Olympics for Team USA) is my favorite swimmer.”

As for goals for the Marlins this summer, “I want to try to make the high point (scorer) this year,” Schlueter said. “I think I have a pretty good chance; I want to make (the IHSA swimming) sectionals and state (meet).”

As far as differences between high school swimming and summer club swimming go, “the high school team is more competitive; this (the summer team) is competitive, but this is more of a fun thing. It keeps me in shape and I’m able to do what I love.

“I just swim; I don’t play other sports.”

After her graduation from EHS, Schlueter hopes to become a special education teacher. “I hope to fulfill that,” Schlueter said.

