EAST ST. LOUIS – The East St. Louis-Lincoln eighth-grade girls basketball team is trying to establish a big first - a School District 189 state championship in middle school girls basketball.

East St. Louis-Lincoln plays for the IESA Class 4A state championship title at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, at Meridian High School in Macon, IL. The girls will face Shorewood Troy Middle School, making it an anticipated rematch of last year’s 7th grade championship game where Lincoln was narrowly defeated 43-39.

The Lincoln eighth-grade girls basketball team is led by head coach Andrela Spencer with Jada Miller as assistant coach.

East St. Louis-Lincoln School Athletic Director Brian Schoby said this will be a terrific match-up.

“Lincoln is 19-1 for the season and they are hungry for this win to earn the first state title in school history," he said. Alton seventh-grade girls recently captured the IESA seventh-grade state girls basketball crown.

District spokesperson Sydney Stigge-Kaufman said, “We really hope our community will come out and cheer on the Tigerettes for this state level game.”

Schoby added, “I know Troy Middle will have at least a couple hundred supporters in the stands. We want our girls to know we believe in them and are very proud of them.”

