EDWARDSVILLE - Boy Scouts constantly perform good deeds throughout the region and Edwardsville Troop 1216, chartered by First Christian Church, did a community service activity that deserves mention.

"The Scouts placed American flags on Veteran's grave sites located at Woodlawn Cemetery in recognition of Memorial Day," Anette Schoeberle, Troop Committee Chairperson, said. "This is an annual service project for the Troop started 10 years ago. Edwardsville American Legion Post 199, with the assistance of Larry Miller, helped supply more new flags for this year's project."

Joel De La Torre Cruz, a troop member, is also currently working on his Eagle Scout Project. De La Torre Cruz is leading the troop in constructing a new shed at the Watershed Nature Center in Edwardsville as part of his Eagle Scout project.

"The work dates for the Watershed Nature Center shed construction will be on the 16th, 23rd, and 24th of June, and we will start from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.," De La Torre Cruz said. "You will need to bring sunblock, work gloves, googles, repellent, and clothing that would be appropriate for working all day in the sun. Food and refreshments will be supplied on the work days. You will need to sign a waiver before working on the shed. Please reply to my e-mail if you wish to help: (jdlt345@gmail.com)

More information about the troop is available at www.troop216bsa.com.

