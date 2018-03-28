SULLIVAN, MO. - The Bluff City Elite-Evola 14 and under fastpitch softball team won the Fastpitch America Softball Association's March Mayhem tournament held in Sullivan, Mo., on Sunday, March 26.

The team went undefeated through 5 games winning the championship game 9-5 over St. Louis Academy. Pitcher Lauren Lenihan was on the mound for the win, giving up 5 runs on 7 hits while striking out 7.

In the photo above is front row R-L: Chloe Segarra, Carli Foersterling, Audrey Evola, Karrigan Hart and Hayley Porter. Back row R-L: Blythe Roloff, Lauren Lenihan, Kylie Angel, Tracy Scroggins, Olivia Goodman. The team is coached by Amanda Evola and Eric Foersterling.

