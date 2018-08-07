LOUISVILLE, KY. - Several area team members played key roles in Southwestern Illinois College Technical Education student's strong performance at the National SkillsUSA competition in Louisville, Ky.

SWIC won a total of four medals in two categories.

SWIC 2018 SkillsUSA winners include: CNC Technician Gold Medal – Zane Wilson of Mount Vernon, Automated Manufacturing Team Silver Medal – Connor Braasch of Troy, Dan Altman of Altamont and Joshua Yates of Grafton. In addition, Granite City's Bryce Dickenson competed in the welding competition and Cameron Yon competed in the CNC Milling contest.

“Once again, our talented Precision Machining Technology students are national champions,” said SWIC Industrial Technology Coordinator Mark Bosworth. “That makes a total of nine national medals in eight years at SkillsUSA, the national benchmark for new talent in the skilled trades.”

SkillsUSA is a national technical education organization that partners educators, employers and students to teach greater skills to Americans, according to its website. The SkillsUSA Championships are competitive events showcasing the best career and technical education students in the nation. Contests begin locally and continue through the state and national levels. For more information about SWIC Technical Education programs visit swic.edu.

