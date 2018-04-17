ALTON - The Alton High School and Middle School Winter Color Guard continued to learn and grow through 2017-2018 under their talented director/instructor Michael Paynic.

The high and middle school color guard groups recently participated in a major competition in Springfield.

“It has been a work in progress since most of my students are freshmen and sophomores in high school,” Paynic said. “The circuit we participate in is very competitive. It is more about the training, the discipline, teamwork and camaraderie than anything else.”

Article continues after sponsor message

AHS color guard members are Trulee Peoples, Jade Glisson, Madysen Sitton, Justice Washington, Jamera Burton, Jyryn Hinton, Veronica Wrausmann, Princilla Hayes, Alissa Walsh, Bilan Everage, Ana Bagwell, and Damielle Womack. AMS Names - Sanaa Peoples, Trinedy Williams, Stella McClaine, Oceaner Saulsberry, Alexa Walsh, Dakaria Clemons, Amber Harrison, Taylor Denby, Yahira Delgado, Savannah Brown, Amiyah Pittman, Rayven Thaxton, & Breanna Gaston.

Color guard requires teens learn skills from how to spin a rifle with proper technique, some ballet, flag work, jazz basics to dance, among many other things.

“Where we have come from in the past five months is incredible,” Paynic said. “Our scores started off around 43 at middle school and we are already up to 68.5. That increase is incredible. The same situation holds for the high school team, it has gone from about 45 to 66.5. Our young people in color guard have a lot of potential if they stick with it. It takes a lot of discipline and energy to be good in the color guard. The future looks bright for our group.”

Click here to submit a Rising Star nomination.

More like this: