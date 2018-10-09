EDWARDSVILLE – Alton’s Nikki Lowe enjoys being a part of the Redbird girls’ tennis program with head coach Jesse Macias and her other team members.

“It’s nice playing better players,” Lowe, a junior, said. “I took a few lessons (prior to joining the Redbirds), but I started enjoying it my freshman year when I was on the team; that’s when I got into it. It’s really fun (playing for the Redbirds and coach Jesse Macias).

“I like being with the other girls on the team when we go to matches like this or when we stay the night at places and have a lot of fun.”

Lowe has also danced, swam and played golf before joining the Redbird netters.

“I still swim during the summer (for the SummersPort club swim team and the Tri-City YMCA Tidalwaves); it keeps me busy," she said.

“I like being with the girls (on the tennis team) and winning; I’m pretty competitive.”

