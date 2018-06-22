Cohen OsbornEDWARDSVILLE – WaterWorks’ Cohen Osborn swam in five events for the Marlins in Thursday night’s Southwestern Illinois Swimming Association meet at WaterWorks against Collinsville’s Splash City.

Osborn came away with three wins on the night, including a record-setting 1:13.00 in the boys 11-12 100 individual medley, which set team and pool records.

“I started swimming when I was six,” said the rising seventh-grader at Liberty Middle School. “Both of my parents were swimmers growing up and my parents wanted me to at least know how to swim; I started swimming and I enjoyed it, so I kept swimming.

“I like how it’s fun, but still competitive.”

Osborn does not compete in other sports; he does look forward to swimming for Edwardsville High’s boys swimming team when he reaches EHS in two years. “I swim for the Edwardsville (YMCA) Breakers (when not swimming for the Marlins).”

As for goals for the summer season, Osborn hopes to “win high-point at SWISA (the league championship meet in late July) and set some team records too.”

Osborn’s individual wins, in addition to the 100 IM, came in the 50 backstroke and 50 butterfly and also swam on the 4x50 medley relay team and 4x50 freestyle relay on the night.

