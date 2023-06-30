EDWARDSVILLE – Director of Athletics Andrew Gavin continues to add to his leadership team at SIUE, announcing the addition of Ashley Beaton Simpson as the Assistant Athletics Director for Student-Athlete Success.

Beaton Simpson comes to SIUE from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, where she has served since 2020, first as Athletics Academic Advisor before being promoted to the Assistant AD for Student-Athlete Success and Athletics Diversity and Inclusion Designee.

"I am so grateful and excited for this opportunity to serve the student-athletes, coaches, and staff at SIUE," Beaton Simpson said. "I'm thankful that Andrew Gavin and Jaci DeClue have afforded me this opportunity, as I can see the excitement that comes with being a part of the Cougar family, and I am ecstatic to dive right in. Learning from some of the best of the best in Andrew Gavin and Jaci DeClue is also exciting as their vision, knowledge, and leadership is unparalleled. Having grown up in the St. Louis area, my husband, Chance, and I are thrilled to return to the region and immerse ourselves into the SIUE community."

At SIUE, Beaton Simpson will work with the academic staff and serve as primary advisor for SIUE's student-athlete advisory committee. She will work to build out the department's student-athlete support and resources in various areas in alignment with SIUE's goals and the NCAA's Holistic model, including leadership development, life skills, career services and diversity, equity and inclusion.

Bringing with her, a mix of administrative and leadership experience, Beaton Simpson currently serves on the NCAA Division II Strategic Alliance Matching Grant Selection Committee where she helps to determine grant recipients. She also is a member of the Women Leaders in College Sports and leads a "Circle" on Small College Athletics, where she plans calls, topics and schedule speakers for the group.

While at Parkside, Beaton Simpson was responsible for monitoring student-athlete' academic success and progress towards degree while adhering to the University and NCAA Division II policies. She helped oversee the department's improvement from a 3.297 GPA in Fall 2020 to a 3.47 this past semester.

As the Athletics Diversity and Inclusion Designee, Beaton Simpson oversaw the department's focus and commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion while serving on the University's Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Council.

Beaton Simpson also served as the staff advisor to the Rangers' Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC).

"I am so excited to have Ashley join our Cougar family," Deputy Athletic Director Jaci DeClue said. After meeting Ashley, I immediately knew that she was the perfect addition to our staff. She brings a wealth of experience and will be instrumental in expanding our leadership development programming for student-athletes and staff. Her academic mentoring experience and involvement with various NCAA organizations will have an immediate impact on the success of our student-athletes.

Prior to her time at Parkside, Beaton Simpson completed a postgraduate internship with the NCAA in Division II Governance in Indianapolis. There she was part of divisional and association-wide committees in support of the Division II institutions. She also helped lead marketing and social media initiatives, including executing on-site social media strategies for the Division II football and volleyball championships.

Beaton Simpson was a graduate assistant in Athletic Administration at North Georgia from 2017-2019 where she was involved in many facets of Nighthawks Athletics including gameday operations, facility and event management and student-athlete mentorship.

A native of metro St. Louis, Beaton Simpson earned her bachelor's degree from Illinois-Springfield where she was a two-year volleyball captain and a Great Lakes Valley Conference All-Academic selection. She earned an MBA from North Georgia.



What they're saying about Ashley Beaton Simpson:

"When we have opportunities to add new members to our team, I am attracted to candidates that display a strong work ethic, positivity, high character, and initiative. I have been able to witness firsthand that Ashley passes each test with flying colors. Her infectious attitude and optimism will be a great addition to our staff and our community. Her passion, caring spirit and experiences will be a gift and a resource to our student-athletes. Ashley is one of the most well-connected young people in our industry, which will also allow SIUE to build bridges and collaborations throughout college athletics. We're thrilled to welcome her to the Cougar Family!"

SIUE Director of Athletics Andrew Gavin

"I've had the distinct pleasure of knowing Ashley first as a student-athlete at Illinois-Springfield and recognizing her potential early on, to then having the opportunity to hire her for her first permanent position in 2020. Throughout her three years at Parkside, Ashley has grown into a confident and impactful professional, who is devoutly committed to the student-athlete experience and helping them succeed. Her involvement on the national level and professional development opportunities she's been afforded, make Ashley Beaton Simpson an invaluable hire for SIUE. I look forward to watching Ashley's continued trajectory and wish Ashley and Chance the best in their homecoming to the St. Louis area."

Hayley R. Treadway, J.D., Senior Associate Director of Athletics at Wisconsin-Parkside.

"Ashley will do a great job as Assistant AD for Student-Athlete Success at SIUE. Her experience as a former student-athlete, Division II National Student-Athlete Advisory Committee member and work in college athletics have helped prepare her for this opportunity. She has the character, drive, leadership skills and personality to succeed. I'm thrilled for her and her family and anxious to see the impact she will have on SIUE Athletics."

Ryan Jones, NCAA Director of Division II

"It has been a pleasure to work with Ashley. Ashley is an absolute rising star in athletics and supporting the academic and overall success of student-athletes. She brings extraordinary passion to her work with student-athletes."

Kyle Quagliana, Associate Director, Lindahl Academic Center, University of Minnesota

