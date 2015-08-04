EDWARDSVILLE - When one looks out on the Metro East Lutheran boys’ volleyball courts, there is normally an imposing 6-foot-7 player – A.J. Risavy – in full view, either at the setter position or on the front line.

Risavy, also an excellent basketball player, enters his junior year this year with an abundance of potential in both basketball and volleyball. He spent the summer training at different camps and competing in club volleyball. Risavy is also a rare left-handed player in volleyball with an approach jump of 10 feet, 4 inches. He has already caught the eyes of several college volleyball coaches.

Risavy describes volleyball as a “great sport.”

“I am really looking forward to playing in college and taking volleyball a step further,” Risavy said. “I love volleyball and basketball. I think I am better at volleyball. “

The Metro East Lutheran upcoming junior said his height has made a difference on the volleyball court and the same when he plays basketball. Risavy admits his height comes from his mom and dad.

The Metro East player has high hopes set for the future in volleyball. He said one of his goals is to beat the Edwardsville High School volleyball team and get to the regional championship this upcoming season.

In sixth-grade, Risavy started his volleyball odyssey. He began playing in his driveway with his father, then did some camps and continued to like the sport as he moved through middle school. Risavy said he loves the Christian environment of Metro East Lutheran and said he feels the faculty and administration constantly show they care about the youth as a student/athlete.

When the going gets tough, Metro East Lutheran boys’ volleyball coach Jason Batty said he can count on Risavy playing the setter role or up front and taking charge.

“He doesn’t have highs or lows, just good consistent play,” Batty said. “He is a consistent leader.”

Batty said he is going to do everything he possibly can to help provide an opportunity for the Metro-East Lutheran player to make it to college volleyball.

“Playing in college is one of A.J.’s main goals,” Batty said. "We want him to achieve that goal."

