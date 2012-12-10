ALTON, IL – Celebrate the old and ring in the new at Jacoby Arts Center’s first New Year’s Eve Party. Enjoy an evening of art and music in the Center’s spacious Gallery and East Room performance area from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Monday, December 31.



Dance the night away to live music by Nightlife, featuring Lyle Batson, keyboard and guitar, Dave Scott, vocals, Jeff Tolle, lead guitar, Clyde Totten, bass, and Tom Flynn, drums. Playing Classic Rock, Oldies, and Motown – the popular area band promises something to please every musical taste.



This premiere event will be catered by John Verstraten, with hors d'oeuvres and a cash beverage bar available. There will also be champagne toasts at midnight to help ring in the New Year. Party attire will be the perfect mode of dress for partygoers to experience this one-of-a-kind event.

Tickets are $40 per couple or $25 for individuals. They may be purchased in person at Jacoby Arts Center, Halpin Music, Jerseyville Public Library, Wood River Public Library, Lost Arts and Antiques in Edwardsville, or by phone with a credit card through the Center.



Located at 627 East Broadway in Alton, Illinois, Jacoby Arts Center is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., late on Thursdays until 8 p.m., and closed on Sundays and Mondays. For more information, visit www.jacobyartscenter.org or call 618-462-5222.



Jacoby Arts Center is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to foster the artistic development and economic success of artists, and to expand accessibility to the arts through programs that promote education, participation and exploration.

