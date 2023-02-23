EDWARDSVILLE - Riley Knoyle has been a standout for the Edwardsville girls' cross-country and track teams since her freshman year. The EHS senior recently signed an athletic letter of intent to attend Tennessee Tech University in Cookeville, TN.

George Patrylak, one of Knoyle's coaches over the years in both cross country and track, said she has definitely set the bar high for female running in the Edwardsville School District. Knoyle is an iCAN Clinic Female Athlete of the Month for the Tigers.

Knoyle was an All-State performer in cross country and track her freshman year. She also placed 16th at the ShaZam Cross Country Meet, one of her more significant achievements, Patrylak said. Knoyle has a lifetime best of 17:14 in the three-mile and a personal record of 5:08 in the mile.

"Her high school performances are a big indicator of the success she will have at the college level," Tennessee State University's cross country coaches said in a statement after she signed a letter of intent.

"She has recovered from injuries and become one of the top runners ever in the Edwardsville School District," Coach Patrylak said. "Her first injury occurred her sophomore year of track and she had to miss her junior year of cross country. She worked herself back and was one of the leaders for our girls' cross-country team this past year that finished 11th in the state. The team was very impressive."

Coach Patrylak said he has been very impressed with Knoyle's off-season workouts and she looks very fit for the upcoming outdoor track season.

"I am excited to watch her this spring," he added. "I think she made big strides in the cross-country season and has continued to grow. I am excited about the spring for her and think she has a chance for all-state in the 4 x 800 with the rest of the team."

Knoyle is an exceptional student and Patrylak said he believes Tennessee Tech is a perfect place for her needs as a successful student-athlete.

"Riley has continued not only her running success at EHS, but also her solid performance on the academic side, which is why she is able to go to a school like Tennessee Tech," Patrylak said.

