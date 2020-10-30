CLASS 3A AT NORMAL COMMUNITY

EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville placed third at last week's regional meet at Wilson Park in Granite City, and will be ready to go for the Normal Community sectional at Maxwell Park in Normal. In addition, Granite's Lacey Kunz, a senior, will represent the Warriors as an individual, qualifying in the third spot for non-qualifying teams with a time of 19:45.17.

Sophomore Riley Knoyle continued her outstanding season with a third-place finish in the regional, coming in at 17:19.05 to lead the Tigers, with freshman Maya Lueking the second runner for Edwardsville, her time being 18:53.07. Freshman Whitney Dyckman ran the course in 19:00.96, while senior Kaitlyn Loyet and freshman Olivia Coll completed the top five for the Tigers. Sophomore Madison Strotheide and junior Makenna Lueking also had good performances on the day for Edwardsville. In addition, Dylan Peel is expected to return to the lineup, having been held out of the regional in order to prepare for the sectional.

CLASS 2A AT OLNEY EAST RICHLAND

Triad will be represented as a team, while four runners from Civic Memorial qualified as individuals for the Olney East Richland sectional, which will be run at Olney Central College.

The Knights finished fourth in the Highland regional at Fireman's Park in Alhambra, while the Eagles finished sixth in the Jacksonville regional at Jacksonville Community Park, missing out on the final team spot by nine points. In addition, East St. Louis sophomore DiNajia Griggs advanced to the sectional as the third individual on the non-qualifying teams, coming in at 21:34.80 to go through to Saturday's meet.

Triad senior Sydney Hartoin was the Knights' top runner in the regional, placing seventh with a time of 19:51.70, while sophomore Chloe Gough was the team's number two runner, coming in at 20:12.10. Senior Alyssa Kowalski was the third runner for Triad, having a time of 20:16.30, while also picking up points for the Knights were junior Clare Schaft and sophomore Kailey Peterson. Also expected to be in the lineup are sophomore Blair Cunningham and junior Mattie Noyes.

Sophomore Hannah Meiser has been CM's top runner all season, and in the regional, finished third with a time of 18:32.02. She'll lead a very good group of Eagle runners, which will include sophomore Alyssa Mann, freshman Averi Combes and junior Katelyn Hallstead. Mann went through to the sectional with a time of 20:32.87, while Combes qualified with a time of 20:38.55, and Hallstead advanced with a time of 20:50.05.

CLASS 1A AT ST. TERESA

Roxana and Father McGivney Catholic have strong contingencies at the Decatur St. Teresa 1A Girls Cross Country Sectional. Father McGivney Catholic and Roxana will both participate in the team competition, while East Alton-Wood River's Megan Douglas and Staunton's Dana Jarden, both of whom are seniors, went through as individuals from non-qualifying teams. Douglas was the third individual qualifier, having a time of 21:21.99, while Jarden was the fourth individual qualifier, coming in at 21:22.86.

The Shells placed second in the team standings at the regional, and their very strong lineup was paced by sophomore Riley Doyle, who finished third at 19:17.49, while senior Janelynn Wirth came in seventh with a time of 20:11.61. Sophomores Zoey Losch and Gabrielle Woodruff were the next two Roxana runners, while Keiko Palen was the fifth runner to score points for the Shells. The formidable Shells' lineup will also have Macie Lucas and junior Jessi Ponce, and will look to be a contender in the sectional.

Freshman Kaitlyn Hatley has emerged as the top runner for the Griffins this season, and finished second in the regional with a time of 19:15.86. Sophomore Alyssa Terhaar came in eighth in the regional at 20:12.77, while sophomores Emma Martinez and Claire Stanhaus, along with junior Amelia Beltremea also scored points for McGivney, and will look to also possibly be contenders in the sectional. Senior Isabel Margarida and junior Ava Tidball also are expected to be in the Griffins' lineup.

The sectional meets will mark the end of both the cross country season as well as the IHSA fall sports season, as the state meet, which is traditionally held at Detweiler Park in Peoria, was cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

