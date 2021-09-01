ALTON — The Right Track Educational Foundation, Inc., is pleased to announce that it has awarded its 2021 Right Track Educational Scholarship to Tim Johnson, a 2021 graduate of Alton Sr. High School.

Johnson, a standout scholar-athlete, was a three-time All-Southwestern Conference selection in football and graduated with Silver Alpha honors recognition (Cumulative GPA greater than 3.0). Mr. Johnson will continue his academic and athletic career at Truman State University in Kirksville, Missouri on an athletic scholarship. The $1,000 Right Track scholarship proceeds shall be used to offset education-related expenses for the 2021-2022 academic school year.

“I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Tim through sports and community involvement for many years and he has proven to be a studious individual of sound moral character. Tim consistently worked to improve as a student-athlete in the field of competition and in the classroom. He has displayed the requisite work ethic, competency, and personal motivation to ensure success as he matriculates from high school. We are certainly pleased to offer him this year’s scholarship.” said Greg Caffey, foundation trustee.

The Right Track Educational Foundation, Inc. was established to honor the lasting contributions of Tom & Vernetta Caffey to the Alton School District and greater Alton community. Tom Caffey, a 1959 graduate of Alton High School, was a standout student-athlete, excelling in football and track and field. In addition, Mr. Caffey mentored countless area youth as an alternative education teacher, after-school tutor, and youth football coach. Vernetta Caffey, an award-winning educator, community activist, and motivational speaker, taught within the Alton School District for 36 years. Mrs. Caffey’s civic engagement and professional achievements have garnered regional and national recognition.

In honor of their collective contributions, the foundation seeks to expand the educational opportunities of worthy students who display both academic and athletic prowess at Alton Sr. High School. Each year the foundation awards a scholarship to the scholar-athlete who best reflects the values gleaned from scholastic achievement and athletic competition.

