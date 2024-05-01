ROXANA – A RBI double by Lucas Riebeling and a RBI single by Micah James, both with two out in the top of the fifth, were all that Columbia needed, as Riebeling went all the way on the mound, striking out 13 as the Eagles defeated Roxana 2-0 in a Cahokia Conference Mississippi Division game Tuesday afternoon at Roxana City Park.

Riebeling no-hit the Shells in the game, walking no one while fanning the 13 Shell batsmen, while the Eagles came up with four hits themselves.

The two runs Columbia scored came in the fifth to break up the pitcher’s duel between Riebeling and Mason Crump, who gave up the two runs, both unearned, in pitching six innings on the mound, walking one and striking out eight. Landon Sitze threw a perfect seventh inning to help keep Roxana close.

The big hit never came for the Shells, as Riebeling was in control all the way through to get the win.

The Eagles are now 19-4, while the Shells got 18-11, and next play Marquette Catholic on Wednesday at home, then play at Salem on Thursday, and are at Gillespie on Monday, May 6, with all games starting at 4:30 p.m.

