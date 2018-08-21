BRIGHTON - Riders hit the track again Tuesday night for competition at Brighton BMX.

Waide Neal, track operator, said the races are different than trick riding with racing classes for people of all skill levels.

“It’s different than trick riding,” Neal said. “You’ve got a start line and you got a finish line. Racers ride two or three races to determine a winner. It’s for kids of all ages with different class levels including a cruiser class.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Neal added that one of the nicest about the Brighton BMX is the atmosphere created by the racers and their families.

“It’s a family sport. At this track, and every track I’ve gone to, the atmosphere is fun, family-friendly and welcoming to anybody,” Neal said. “There is sort of brotherhood and sisterhood that I personally haven’t found in a lot of sports. I played football, I played baseball and they were good sports, but finding BMX I feel like I’ve found home. When I step on the track I feel like I’ve stepped in my living room.”

More like this: