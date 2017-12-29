Name: Richard Enoch Spinks

Parents: Rebecca Long and Marcus Spinks of Grafton

Birth weight: 8 lbs 4 oz

Birth Length: 20.5 inches

Time : 1:02 AM

Date: December 22, 2017

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s

Siblings: Marcus, Jr. (5)

Grandparents: Sandra Long, St. Louis, MO; Richard Long, House Springs, MO

Theresa Swain, St. Louis, MO

Great Grandparents: Grace Jonson, Overland, MO; Patricia Long, Maryville, IL

 