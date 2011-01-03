Godfrey, Ill. – The Ricardo Souza Melo Ensemble concert scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 9, from 3-5 p.m. in the Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel at Lewis and Clark Community College has been cancelled.

For further information, please contact the College’s Music Department at (618) 468- 4731.

