Ricardo Souza Melo Ensemble Concert on January 9 Cancelled
January 3, 2011 11:30 AM
Listen to the story
Godfrey, Ill. – The Ricardo Souza Melo Ensemble concert scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 9, from 3-5 p.m. in the Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel at Lewis and Clark Community College has been cancelled.
For further information, please contact the College’s Music Department at (618) 468- 4731.
Article continues after sponsor message
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.