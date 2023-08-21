GRAFTON - Grafton will be the latest city in the Riverbend to join the pickleball craze with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the city’s new pickleball courts set for 7 p.m. this Saturday, August 26th at Red Hawk Park. The ceremony will occur during Grafton Family Fun Day 2023, which takes place the same day and location from 6 to 9 p.m.

Scott Weiner, president of Sheppard, Morgan and Schwaab, Inc., said at the Grafton City Council meeting on Aug. 15 that the pickleball court project was nearing completion. Mayor Mike Morrow said the city secured a $120,000 grant to help fund the project.

Alderwoman Donna Smith said there will also be a live pickleball demonstration at the new courts.

“At 7 o’clock, we will do the grand opening of the pickleball court and we have a team, I believe from Jerseyville, coming in and they will then be demonstrating what it looks like to play pickleball,” Smith said.

Smith said throughout Family Fun Day, there will be “hot dogs, water, and chips for everybody,” and that a DJ and clown will also be making appearances at the event.

Family Fun Day 2023 will also feature face painting, hula hoops, crafts, and emergency vehicles including QEM Fire Trucks, Grafton Police vehicles, JCH Ambulances, a Survival Flight helicopter, and an Illinois State Conservation truck.

For more information and updates on the ribbon-cutting ceremony and Family Fun Day 2023, call 618-830-9391 or see the event on Facebook.

