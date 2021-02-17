ALTON - Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation invites individuals, families and businesses to join them in its support for cancer patients, so patients can focus on treatment, healing and recovery.

The Foundation has launched a new fundraiser for its You’ve Got a Friend and Extra Mile funds. Money raised will be used to support patients who are being treated for cancer at Alton Memorial Hospital, a member of the Siteman Cancer Network. The funds provide patients with gas cards to get to and from treatment, help with utility bills, car repairs and other unexpected needs.

“A loss of income due to cancer and its treatment can lead to financial strain on patients and their families,” said Kristen Ryrie, manager of Foundation and Development. “Our two funds allow them to focus on health and relieves some of their stresses by ensuring they can still afford the essentials.”

Article continues after sponsor message

To be eligible for assistance, patients complete an application that is submitted to the Foundation for review. Patients can be awarded up to $800 in a 12-month period.

The Foundation invites the Riverbend community to rally behind these patients by purchasing a banner that can be personalized. The purchased banners will be laid end to end to make one HUGE purple ribbon symbolizing support for all cancer patients. The giant ribbon will be unveiled and photographed on March 20, the first day of spring.

“Everyone has a friend, neighbor, family member or colleague who has been impacted by cancer,” Ryrie said. “We hope this project will show them that their community stands with them.”

To purchase a banner by March 12, visit the Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation website, or contact Kristen Ryrie, manager of Foundation and Development, at 618-463-7701 or Kristen.ryrie@amhsf.org.

More like this: