TROY - St. Paul’s Lutheran Early Childhood Center celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

St. Paul’s Lutheran Early Childhood Center services children ages 2-5 years of age with full-time childcare, Preschool and Pre-Kindergarten classes, KinderMusik classes, and Happy Feet Soccer classes.

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church has a long history of providing quality education in the Troy community. Recently, the congregation decided to pause their Lutheran grade school and open a fully licensed Early Childhood Center.

Pictured are Jason Kesterson - Co-Chair of the ECC Board, Rev. Albert Collver, Susan Lilienkamp-Director, Elizabeth Meschke-Assistant Director, and David Thomas - Co-Chair of the ECC Board.

For more information about the new ministry opportunity at St. Paul’s, contact Elizabeth Meschke at 618-667-6681 or visit St. Paul’s website at www.saintpaulstroy.org.

