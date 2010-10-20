Agency Furthering its Impact on Local Economy

MADISON COUNTY, ILL., October 20, 2010 . . . A nonprofit in Madison County is expanding its impact on the local economy. Riverbend Head Start & Family Services (RHSFS) will cut a ribbon in celebration of the Agency’s new bus facility in Wood River. Operated by Apple Bus Company, the new facility aids the Agency’s mission to promote education in the region, and developed property in the City of Wood River.



With the help of the RiverBend Growth Association, the ribbon cutting will happen during an open house on October 29, 2010 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 824 North Old St. Louis Road in Wood River. The public is invited to attend. Guests will have the opportunity to see the new facility, meet the employees of Apple Bus Company and learn more about this new business in the neighborhood.

Article continues after sponsor message



The opening of the bus facility also marks the expansion of Apple Bus Company into Illinois. The company, based in the Kansas City, Missouri area is a full-service transportation contractor that operates pupil and public transportation throughout the Midwest. Apple Bus Company was chosen as transportation contractor for RHSFS following an extensive bid process whereby Riverbend Head Start & Family Services evaluated its existing bus contract and bid out with other area transportation providers for the best value-added services.



According to Chuck Parr, president of Riverbend Head Start & Family Services, “Total investment in the startup of the bus facility to date is over $100,000, which does not include the generous in kind donations our vendors provided in labor and materials. Mark Darr, owner of Federal Steel and Erection Co., is the owner of the property and has, himself, donated approximately $40,000 worth of services to get the bus facility up and running. We are grateful to him and other contributors who have made this new facility a reality."



Since 1916 Riverbend Head Start & Family Services has provided unduplicated child development and counseling services to families in Madison County. Through its Head Start, Early Head Start, and Transitions Counseling programs the agency enables children and families to develop positive skills to meet life’s challenges by promoting education.



For the young child Riverbend Head Start & Family Services offer early childhood education, as well as health and nutrition services. For families and individuals they offer mental health counseling, social services, family literacy and various individual strengthening and family support services. For more information about Riverbend Head Start & Family Services and its program, please visit www.riverbendfamilies.org or call (618) 463-5946.

More like this: