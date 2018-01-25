ALTON - Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons believes three people from the Alton area are responsible for a Jan. 22 burglary of Schwegel's, located at 901 Alby.

Surveillance stills released to the public seem to show a black female in a black hoodie with a red bandana over the lower half of her face gaining entry in the store via a broken glass pane on the front door. She was accompanied by two other suspects, believed to be males. Simmons said both the management of Schwegel's and the Alton Police Department believe the suspects are from the area, and conducted some door-knocks to investigate.

As of now, Simmons said the police are asking the public's assistance in identifying the suspects. He said Schwegel's is also offering a reward for any information leading to an arrest, but did not comment on the amount.

Upon making entry, Simmons said the suspects stole cigarettes, among other items.

