MARYVILLE - Revolution Dispensary celebrated their grand opening in Maryville on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024.

Located at 2533 Vandalia Street, the dispensary will have a wide variety of cannabis products for sale to those ages 21 and older. Local politicians welcomed the dispensary to Maryville, and Revolution Dispensary representatives spoke about their excitement to open the store.

“It’s always exciting in Maryville when we get a new business, especially one as highly anticipated as this,” said Mayor Craig Short. “On behalf of myself, the Village Board and all of the village administration, welcome. We wish you the most success and we look forward to years of a cooperative agreement between us.”

Dawn Mushill, the President of the Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce, echoed Short’s comments and said she knew it was going to be a “great partnership.” She also pointed out the benefits of the dispensary’s location and expressed excitement about the years ahead.

Many representatives from Revolution Cannabis were present. Darcy Harkins, the Director of Retail at Revolution Cannabis, introduced each speaker. Sean Molina, the Vice President of Operations at Revolution Cannabis, thanked the Revolution team. He also voiced appreciation for the soft opening date on Feb. 14, adding that it was ideal that the dispensary opened on Valentine’s Day so they could “share the love of the industry and brand.”

Charles Bolden, CEO of Bolden Investments I, LLC, reiterated his gratitude for the Village of Maryville officials and the Chamber of Commerce. Bolden and Short cut the ribbon together during the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“I just want to say thank you,” Bolden said. “The support that we’ve had from the entire Maryville community has been great. We couldn’t have done it without the team. Everyone that’s standing here from the Chamber of Commerce to the Mayor to Dawn, everybody has worked together and made this an easy thing for us, and it’s not always that way when you come into a community. The welcome feeling that we have, I just want to thank the entire community and all the politicians.”

Revolution Dispensary is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

