MARYVILLE - Revolution Dispensary will celebrate its grand opening in Maryville with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024.

The dispensary will have a soft opening beginning at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 15. The grand opening will include Maryville Mayor Craig Short and Charles Bolden, CEO of Bolden Investments I, LLC.

“It’s a great thing for the community and I’m just glad that I can be a part of it and the Maryville community,” Bolden said. “Every community has its little different nuances. So we’ll be looking at those things, those niche things that make Maryville special in its own right, and try to assist them and be a voice in the community and an advocate for those who need help or are trying to do something that benefits the whole entire community.”

Bolden explained that his company applied for a dispensary license as soon as Illinois’s lottery program started in 2020. They had “one of the winning tickets” and immediately knew they were looking at Maryville to open a dispensary. With ongoing litigation, the project stalled until recently, when Revolution Cannabis & Dispensary finally announced their new location in Maryville.

Article continues after sponsor message

“When finally the smoke cleared, we came out winners again,” Bolden said. “One of the things the process teaches you is patience. You can’t count your eggs before they hatch, and a lot of times I got excited and was ready to go and it just wasn’t meant to be and it wasn’t the right time. So when everything comes together like it is now, that feeling is tremendous.”

Bolden said that Revolution Dispensary will have a wide range of products available with high-end customer service. He noted that the dispensary’s opening wouldn’t be possible without teamwork from Revolution, the Maryville Chamber of Commerce and others who made the transition to Maryville possible.

Bolden doesn’t take the move to Maryville lightly. He noted that the dispensary has a responsibility to provide access to people who use medical cannabis, and he hopes to become involved with the area as a community partner. He is happy to see a new dispensary opening in Maryville and eager to become part of the community there.

“I just want to thank everybody for being so warm and being receptive to the idea because again, as we move across the country, you don’t get that feeling everywhere. So when you do, you’re very appreciative of it. And I want to thank the entire Maryville community as well as the political aspect, the Chamber of Commerce and Mayor Short,” Bolden said. “These things aren’t given away to everybody, so if you were chosen, it’s a responsibility that you can’t take lightly.”

Revolution Dispensary is located at 2533 Vandalia Street in Maryville. The dispensary have a soft opening at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, with their grand opening scheduled for 9 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for 11 a.m. on Feb. 16.

More like this: