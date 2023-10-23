GRANITE CITY - Revity Credit Union is proud to be the recipient of three Illinois Credit Union League awards: First-place winner of the Louise Herring Philosophy in Action Award, first-place winner of the Desjardins Youth Financial Literacy Award, and second-place winner of the Dora Maxwell Social Responsibility Award.

The Louise Herring Philosophy in Action Award is given to a credit union for its practical application of credit union philosophy within the actual operation of the credit union. It is awarded for internal programs and services that benefit membership. Revity was recognized for their Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program. Since 2017, Revity Credit Union has partnered with the Gateway EITC Community Coalition (GECC) to provide free tax preparation to low-to-moderate-income individuals, families, seniors, and limited Englishspeaking taxpayers who need assistance preparing their own tax returns.

The Desjardins Award recognizes credit unions for leadership within the credit union movement on behalf of financial literacy for all ages. Revity was recognized for their youth financial literacy efforts. Revity brings Banzai, a premium online financial literacy program, to educators and students in our local community for free. In 2022, Revity reached a record-breaking 11,300 students taught with the Banzai program and over 170 teachers were able to use the platform in their classrooms.

The Dora Maxwell Award recognizes credit unions for its social responsibly projects within the community. In 2022, Revity launched their Don’t Stop Donatin’ Jeans Program and raised over $11,000 for the local communities within the eighteen counties RCU serves. In addition to their jeans program, Revity raised $32,961 through their Tee Up Fore Veteran’s Golf Tournament honoring the Greater St. Louis Honor Flight and Songs4Soldiers.

Revity Credit Union truly demonstrates the credit union philosophy of people helping people and strives to serve the community that they live, work, and play in. To find out more about Revity Credit Union, visit RevityCU.com.

