EDWARDSVILLE - Revity Credit Union kicked off their 2024 Jeans Program, Revel for a Cause, with a donation of $1,385 for The Autism Clinic at Hope of Glen Carbon. The Revel for a Cause Jeans Program is an employee-funded program that gives Revity Credit Union employees the opportunity to support the credit union philosophy of people helping people.

By making a monthly monetary donation to a local organization, Revity Credit Union employees are able to wear jeans and tennis shoes on Fridays and Saturdays during that month.

The Revel for a Cause Jeans Program focuses on supporting local organizations within the communities we work, live and play in. The funds raised each month goes towards a worthy cause, knowing Revity is helping a local organization reach their goals and live through their mission. The program kicked off in January with a $1,385 donation to The Autism Clinic at Hope of Glen Carbon.

The Autism Clinic at Hope offers therapy, services and resources to children and families in the autism and intellectual/developmental disability communities. Show your support to Vision for Hope and The Autism Clinic at Hope with Hope Glo Bingo. This Glo Bingo event will be held on Saturday, February 22nd , 2024, at 6:00 PM at The Moose Lodge in Edwardsville, IL. Purchase tickets online here: hope.us/glo-bingo. To find out more about The Autism Clinic at Hope visit their website, theautismclinic.org. To find out more about Revity Credit Union, visit RevityCU.com. #

