Revity Credit Union Donates To The Macoupin Art Collective’s Fostering Friends Program
EDWARDSVILLE - Revity Credit Union donates $1,240 for The Macoupin Art Collective’s Fostering Friends Program through their Revel for a Cause Jeans Program.
The Revel for a Cause Jeans Program is an employee funded program that gives Revity Credit Union employees the opportunity to support the credit union philosophy of people helping people. By making a monthly monetary donation to a local organization, Revity Credit Union employees are able to wear jeans and tennis shoes on Fridays and Saturdays during that month.
The Revel for a Cause Jeans Program focuses on supporting local organizations within the communities we work, live and play in. The funds raised each month goes towards a worthy cause, knowing Revity is helping a local organization reach their goals and live through their mission. During the month of March, Revity Credit Union employees raised $1,240 for The Macoupin Art Collective’s Fostering Friends Program.
The Macoupin County Art Collective’s Fostering Friends program brings art to children in foster care within Macoupin County, providing them with age-appropriate materials to create with. Revity Credit Union’s donation will help provide art supplies for over 70 students within Macoupin County.
To find out more about The Macoupin County Art Collective visit their website, macart.org. To find out more about Revity Credit Union, visit RevityCU.com.
