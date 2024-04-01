EDWARDSVILLE - Revity Credit Union donates $1,240 for The Macoupin Art Collective’s Fostering Friends Program through their Revel for a Cause Jeans Program.

The Revel for a Cause Jeans Program is an employee funded program that gives Revity Credit Union employees the opportunity to support the credit union philosophy of people helping people. By making a monthly monetary donation to a local organization, Revity Credit Union employees are able to wear jeans and tennis shoes on Fridays and Saturdays during that month.

The Revel for a Cause Jeans Program focuses on supporting local organizations within the communities we work, live and play in. The funds raised each month goes towards a worthy cause, knowing Revity is helping a local organization reach their goals and live through their mission. During the month of March, Revity Credit Union employees raised $1,240 for The Macoupin Art Collective’s Fostering Friends Program.