Revity Credit Union Donates To Sleep In Heavenly Peace Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Revity Credit Union employees joined together to raise $1,000.00 in the month of October to benefit Sleep in Heavenly Peace through their Smile for Jeans Program. The Smile for Jeans Program is funded by Revity Credit Union employees who make monthly, monetary donations out of their own pockets to a local organization. By donating $15 or more to a specific organization, Revity employees are able to wear jeans and tennis shoes on Fridays and Saturdays during that month. Article continues after sponsor message Nothing gets better than seeing a smile on an organization’s face when Revity Credit Union presents them with a jeans donation check. Revity Credit Union’s 2023 Smile for Jeans Program focuses on supporting our local communities that we work, play and live in. During the month of October, Revity employees proudly raised $1,000.00 for Sleep in Heavenly Peace. Sleep in Heavenly Peace makes sure no kid sleeps on the floor in our town! All children deserve a safe, comfortable place to lay their heads. Too many children go without a bed, or even a pillow, to sleep on. These children end up sleeping on couches, blankets, and even floors. This can affect their happiness and health. Revity Credit Union’s donation will be able to provide eight Riverbend children with a safe place to sleep. To find out more about Sleep in Heavenly Peace visit their website, SHPbeds.org. To find out more about Revity Credit Union, visit RevityCU.com. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! Ft Treehouse Wildlife Center, Food For Thought, and More!