GRANITE CITY - Revity Credit Union employees joined together to raise $2,331.00 in the month of November to benefit the Granite City American Legion through their Smile for Jeans Program.

The Smile for Jeans Program is funded by Revity Credit Union employees who make monthly, monetary donations out of their own pockets to a local organization. By donating $15 or more to a specific organization, Revity employees are able to wear jeans and tennis shoes on Fridays and Saturdays during that month.

Nothing gets better than seeing a smile on an organization’s face when Revity Credit Union presents them with a jeans donation check. Revity Credit Union’s 2023 Smile for Jeans Program focuses on supporting our local communities that we work, play and live in. During the month of November, Revity employees proudly raised $2,331 for the Granite City American Legion.

Revity Credit Union’s November donation was raised through combined efforts, $1,215 was raised through the jeans program and $1,116 was raised through Veterans Day cards. In honor of Veterans Day, RCU sold Veterans Day cards for $1 to their membership. Members were able to write a note on the card thanking our veterans for their service. All funds and cards raised during the month of November were donated to the Granite City American Legion.

As Revity CU wraps up their Smile for Jeans program, they are proud to announce that over $13,000 was donated to our local community in 2023. To find out more about Revity Credit Union, visit RevityCU.com.

