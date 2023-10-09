FAIRMONT CITY - Revity Credit Union employees joined together to raise $990.00 in the month of September to benefit Fairmont City Youth Programs through their Smile for Jeans Program.

The Smile for Jeans Program is funded by Revity Credit Union employees who make monthly, monetary donations out of their own pockets to a local organization. By donating $15 or more to a specific organization, Revity employees are able to wear jeans and tennis shoes on Fridays and Saturdays during that month. Nothing gets better than seeing a smile on an organization’s face when Revity Credit Union presents them with a jeans donation check.

Revity Credit Union’s 2023 Smile for Jeans Program focuses on supporting the local communities "where we work, play and live in." During the month of September, Revity employees proudly raised $990.00 for Fairmont City Youth Programs. Fairmont City Youth Programs has a lasting impact on the lives of our young athletes, providing them with opportunities to develop their skills, build self-confidence, and create lifelong memories.

Follow Fairmont City Youth Programs on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/Fairmontyouthprograms, to find out the programs they have to offer for their community. To find out more about Revity Credit Union, visit RevityCU.com.

