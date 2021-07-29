GODFREY - For a few minutes on this hot July day, Cedarhurst Senior Living of Godfrey residents revisited their youth via a special slip n’ slide event. The seniors completely enjoyed the slip and slide exercise with bright smiles on their faces.

"The weather was hot, but the residents thought of creative ways to cool off," Cedarhurst Director of Sales Breanna Wyman said. "Children from Little Knights Daycare next door also joined in the fun."

Cedarhurst Senior Living is located at 1000 Airport Road in Godfrey.

Wyman said Cedarhurst Senior Living provides individual attention with a wide array of tailored actives and programs designed to engage and delight residents, and Thursday was just another in those creative ways for the seniors to beat the heat.

