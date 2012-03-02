(Godfrey) – The annual trivia night to benefit St. Ambrose Catholic School in Godfrey is coming up soon. The event, sponsored by the St. Ambrose Parents Association, will be held in the school gym on Saturday, March 10. The cost is $15 per person, with a minimum of six people per table and maximum of eight.

Admission includes soda, water, and popcorn and all players are welcome to bring their own snacks and drinks including beer and wine. A 50-50 drawing will be held, and mulligans will be for sale too. A new game will be introduced, and an audience participation contest will also return for exciting prizes! The top two teams will also win cash prizes.

Doors open at 6:15pm and the game will begin at 7:00pm, and should end around 10:00pm. Space is limited, so sign up your team no later than March 7 by calling Alison at 618-363-2527 or email arichars@hotmail.com for a registration flyer. Teams must pay in advance. Additional information can be found for the St. Ambrose Trivia Night on Facebook.

