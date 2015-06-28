The Chuck Fruit Acquatics Center will have a lasting impact for Edwardsville High School.

Bob Rettle, director of the new center, provided information and a tour to Chuck Fruit’s classmates as part of the group’s recent 50th Edwardsville High School reunion.

Sharon Fruit, Chuck’s wife, orchestrated the donation and assistance to build the aquatics center that has attracted national attention, opening its doors for such a wide variety of swimmers.

Gail Miller, class spokesperson for the 50th reunion, said the class has lost several members over time, but always meets every five years. The 50th anniversary was special, she said, which was held over both Friday and Saturday nights. The tour of the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center was held on the Saturday afternoon of the reunion time.

“We are so proud of Chuck and what he did for the school,” Miller said. “We think it is wonderful one of our classmates did this.”

Another classmate said he was very proud of Chuck’s contribution and to come back every five years to Edwardsville.

Chuck Fruit was a 1965 graduate of Edwardsville and he swam in school at Williams College. He ultimately was a marketing pioneer for Anheuser Busch and Coca-Cola and had a global impact with his efforts with both companies.

Rettle said it was great to have Chuck Fruit’s class members come in and see how much his donation meant to Edwardsville and much beyond.

“We are extremely thankful for the donation and the facility,” he said. “We are now having such a far-reaching impact with the aquatics center.”

