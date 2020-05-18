JERSEYVILLE - St. Francis-Holy Ghost Catholic School in Jerseyville made a major announcement late last week when retiring Edwardsville High School Principal Dr. Dennis Cramsey was named as the school’s new principal.

St. Francis-Holy Ghost Catholic School has a wide range of students from pre-kindergarten to eighth grade. Dr. Cramsey has had a very successful career in the Edwardsville School District 7 system and finished his time there as principal of Edwardsville High School. He has a doctorate and master’s degree from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville and a bachelor’s degree from Northeast Missouri State.

Dr. Cramsey will assume the helm of principal for the 2020-2021 school year in place of outgoing Principal Steve Menke, who has taken a similar principal position at Queen of Peace School in Bethalto. Menke went to school at Queen of Peace Catholic School, so for him, this will be a move back home.

“I look forward to developing relationships with the entire St. Francis-Holy Ghost family and more than anything I am looking forward to getting to know your kids,” Dr. Cramsey said. “I look forward to meeting everyone soon!”

Dr. Cramsey wished Menke well on his new position at Queen of Peace.

“I know he will be of great support for me,” Dr. Cramsey said of Menke. “I thank God for putting me on this journey and I cannot be more thrilled to become St. Francis-Holy Ghost’s principal and to become a part of the family.”

Rev. Father Marty Smith, pastor of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Jerseyville, and St. Patrick Catholic Church in Grafton, said the school will say goodbye to Menke at a gathering in the fall. He said a farewell for Menke could not be held at this present time because of the COVID-19 virus.

Rev. Smith said he and those in his congregation and school feel so blessed a person with Dr. Cramsey’s caliber will be serving as their new school principal.

“His approaching demeanor and kindness are huge pluses,” Pastor Smith said of Dr. Cramsey. “He brings so many tools with him. He will be a calming presence at the helm in the midst of the Coronavirus Pandemic and the uncertainty. He will guide our students to excel.”

