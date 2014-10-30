Retired Music Professor Ron Abraham will share tales and tunes of women composers in a lively discussion at Jacoby Arts Center on November 5. Musical artistry includes classic and contemporary sounds.

The evening will begin at 6 with a lasagna dinner and a cash bar for $15.

Abraham, retired from SIUE and currently director of the Great Rivers Choral Society, said, “Women through history have been excluded from the formal musical institutions and from public recognition for their musical contributions.”

He will talk about their lives and play some of their music. The musicians are from Europe and America. Surnames have a familiar ring, although usually associated with masculine first names. He will share tales of Clara Schumann, Fanny Mendelssohn, Amy Cheney Beach, Ruth Crawford Seeger and Pauline Oliveros.

The Friends group hopes that the inexpensive meal and timing will entice a larger audience which includes folks coming after work and some younger music lovers.

Part of the Art a la Carte series presented by the Friends of Jacoby, the evening is designed to offer a variety of artistic experiences to the community. JAC is a nonprofit organization nurturing art of all types in the region.

Reservations are requested to “Meet the Ladies.” Call 618-462-5222. Tickets for $15 may also be purchased at the JAC, 627 E. Broadway, Alton, IL 62002. For more information, see the website jacobyartscenter.org.

