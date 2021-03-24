ALTON — Alton mayoral candidate David Goins welcomed today the endorsement and support of George Carter, Retired Director of Building and Zoning of Alton.

“I see David Goins as a new vision for the citizens of Alton. David is a lifelong resident of Alton and I have known him since he played basketball for Alton High School in the 1970s. David was a star athlete and worked hard to earn himself a full college scholarship. After graduating college, David came back to Alton to serve and to protect this community. Before he retired, he served Alton as a respected police officer for 25 years and he is currently a pastor of a church here in Alton. His commitment to Alton speaks volumes,” said Carter.

David Goins stated, “George Carter is a long-time respected citizen of Alton who had the difficult task of maintaining the public safety and welfare of the city’s physical structures and properties as Director of Building and Zoning for 25 years. He understands the issues facing the city and the importance of this election. Thank you, George for your support and endorsement.”

“David has sincere concerns about this community. His campaign platform addresses where Alton is now and where it is headed. With David's leadership and new vision, Alton can head in the right direction concerning growth, safety, and stability. With David as mayor, our community can thrive and flourish as it once did. I believe that David Goins will work hard for the city of Alton. He has honesty, morality, ethics, and integrity. With this said, this is why David Goins should be our next Mayor and I will be voting for him,” said Carter.

To learn more about David Goins’ mayoral campaign, please visit his website at: https://goinsformayor.com/.

You can also follow along with his campaign on Facebook (@DavidGoinsforMayor).

