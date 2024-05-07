JERSEYVILLE - Recent Jersey County criminal cases include a man charged with stealing boots from Farm & Home Supply, a woman facing her fourth DUI charge, and more.

Gary L. Ontis, 49, of Jerseyville, was charged with retail theft under $300 after allegedly stealing a pair of Muck brand boots from the Farm & Home Supply in Jerseyville on June 22, 2023.

Ontis had previously been convicted of retail theft in Jersey County in 2016; his prior conviction upgraded the theft charge in this case to a Class 4 felony.

Court records indicate Ontis plead guilty to the charge on May 1, 2024. While he was granted pretrial release, his sentencing hearing has been set for June 26, 2024.

Shena M. Brown, 57, of Brighton, was charged with aggravated driving under the influence on Nov. 8, 2023. Brown had previously been convicted of driving under the influence on the following dates and in the following counties: Dec. 23, 1990: Washington County, Minn.

April 21, 1992: Ramsey County, Minn.

Aug. 20, 1998: Polk County, Minn.

Brown faces a Class 2 felony in her latest DUI case. Court records indicate she was granted pretrial release with her preliminary hearing set for May 29, 2024.

Donald W. Blasa, 64, of Jerseyville, was charged with unlawful possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine and driving on a license that had been revoked. He faces a Class 3 felony for the methamphetamine charge and a Class A misdemeanor for driving on a revoked license.

Court documents indicate Blasa was granted pretrial release. His initial court appearance has been set for May 28, 2024.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

