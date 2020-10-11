GODFREY - With the holiday season rapidly approaching, Resurrection Lutheran Church has a food drive to benefit the Crisis Food Center from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, October 14, at the Resurrection Lutheran Church at 1211 Homer Adams Parkway in Godfrey.

Items needed are as follows:

Non-perishable food items.

Hygiene supplies.

Cleaning supplies.

Diapers.

Monetary donations are also accepted.

Please make checks payable to Resurrection Lutheran and write (Crisis Food Center in the memo line).

