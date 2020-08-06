GODFREY - Resurrection Lutheran Church in Godfrey will hold a Food Drive to benefit The Crisis Food Center along with a Back to School Supply Drive to benefit the Alton School District from 10 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, August 12. Donors should arrive on the parking lot, but remain in their cars. Volunteers who will be masked and gloved will remove the items for donation.

"We know there is still a great need in our community for food donations," said Stacey Noble Loveland, Church Council President. "We want to do our part to assist with this need. In addition, it is back to school time and we know that students will be in need of school supplies."

Resurrection will be collecting non-perishable food items, along with hygiene items, diapers and cleaning supplies. School supplies needed include, pencils, erasers, folders, crayons, glue sticks, notebooks, loose-leaf paper, backpacks, etc.

Article continues after sponsor message

Monetary donations will also be accepted. Please make checks payable to Resurrection Lutheran and notate either Crisis Food Center or Back to School on the memo line.

"Your generous donations are much appreciated!", added Noble-Loveland. Resurrection Lutheran is located at 1211 Homer Adams Parkway in Godfrey. 618-466-2788.

For more, visit: www.resurrectiongodfrey.org

or Facebook - Resurrection Lutheran Church, Godfrey, IL

More like this:

Related Video: