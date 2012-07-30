Resurrection Lutheran Butterfly Summer Festival Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Resurrection Lutheran Butterfly Summer Festival! Aug. 10th & 11th. A pork chop dinner for $10 on Friday 4-8pm and Saturday 4-8pm. Pork chop w/chips lunch provided for $5 on Sat. 11-3. There will be Arts and Crafts vendors on Friday and Saturday. The Tailgate Treasure Sale is from 8am-noon on

Saturday. If you want to have a a yard sale but need space- then this event is for you! Or maybe you love yard sales? Come check it out! $20 fee for space. A car show from the Jersey County Street Machine Association will be held on Saturday from 8:30am-2:30pm. Saturday is all about the kids! The whole family will enjoy Ted Drew's Ice Cream, sno cones,kettle corn, face painting, kids games w/ prizes and a basket raffle! Come on out and join us for some family fun! Dinner and lunch tickets are available from church members or to buy at the event.